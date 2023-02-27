Zama Pulse Feb. 2023 edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!



This month, nearly 30 video class students from Zama Middle High School visited our studio during the filming of the Pulse and got to see how work is done in the studio! Thirty more students will visit during next month's filming.



This month's news headlines include:

- USAG Japan DES wins fire department awards

- Camp Zama's Super Bowl party

- Bilateral school exchange

- 14th MDB builds relationship with local community

- Middle School "Brain Bowl" event

- 3-Point Shootout and Travel Information



Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!



