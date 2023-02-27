Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zama Pulse Feb. 2023 edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!

    This month, nearly 30 video class students from Zama Middle High School visited our studio during the filming of the Pulse and got to see how work is done in the studio! Thirty more students will visit during next month's filming.

    This month's news headlines include:
    - USAG Japan DES wins fire department awards
    - Camp Zama's Super Bowl party
    - Bilateral school exchange
    - 14th MDB builds relationship with local community
    - Middle School "Brain Bowl" event
    - 3-Point Shootout and Travel Information

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 23:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874898
    VIRIN: 230302-A-MS361-838
    Filename: DOD_109482302
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse Feb. 2023 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT