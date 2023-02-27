Zama Pulse Feb. 2023 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month, nearly 30 video class students from Zama Middle High School visited our studio during the filming of the Pulse and got to see how work is done in the studio! Thirty more students will visit during next month's filming.
This month's news headlines include:
- USAG Japan DES wins fire department awards
- Camp Zama's Super Bowl party
- Bilateral school exchange
- 14th MDB builds relationship with local community
- Middle School "Brain Bowl" event
- 3-Point Shootout and Travel Information
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
