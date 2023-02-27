Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing Part 2

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl, Department of Defense Inspector General Robert P. Storch and Joint Staff Director for Operations Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II address the House Armed Services Committee on the U.S. military support to Ukraine during an oversight hearing.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 21:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874896
|Filename:
|DOD_109482275
|Length:
|01:21:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
