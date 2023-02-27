Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl, Department of Defense Inspector General Robert P. Storch and Joint Staff Director for Operations Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II address the House Armed Services Committee on the U.S. military support to Ukraine during an oversight hearing.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:37
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:21:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

