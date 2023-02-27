Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo NMCRS Budget For Baby

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    Held monthly, the budget for baby class helps new and soon to become parents financially prepare for the new addition to their family by helping estimate costs that parents may not be aware of.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874892
    VIRIN: 230223-N-CZ009-0002
    Filename: DOD_109482076
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    This work, Sasebo NMCRS Budget For Baby, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family & Morale
    CFAS Sasebo
    NMCRS: Navy Marine Corps. Reliefe Society
    finance advice

