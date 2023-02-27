Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leader Speaks at Georgetown Conference

    02.28.2023

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks delivers the keynote address at the All-Volunteer Force at 50: Civil-Military Challenges and Opportunities conference hosted by the Center of Security Studies and the America in the World Consortium.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:05
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:00:52
