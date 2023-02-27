Breaking Barriers: Lack of Confidence in Available Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each day social workers help break down barriers that prevent people from living more fulfilling, enriched lives. In honor of Social Work Month, social workers from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center discuss the six most common barriers Soldiers and their Families say prevent them from seeking behavioral health resources.



#SWMonth2023 #SocialWorkBreaksBarriers #SocialWorkMonth



Based on the 2018 Department of Defense Status of Forces Survey, the most frequently identified perceived barriers to seeking help with a personal problem were: Preference for self-reliance; loss of privacy or confidentiality; perception of being “broken”, negative impact on career; not knowing which resources to use and lack of confidence in available resources.