    Breaking Barriers: Loss of Privacy or Confidentiality

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Each day social workers help break down barriers that prevent people from living more fulfilling, enriched lives. In honor of Social Work Month, social workers from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center discuss the six most common barriers Soldiers and their Families say prevent them from seeking behavioral health resources.

    #SWMonth2023 #SocialWorkBreaksBarriers #SocialWorkMonth

    Based on the 2018 Department of Defense Status of Forces Survey, the most frequently identified perceived barriers to seeking help with a personal problem were: Preference for self-reliance; loss of privacy or confidentiality; perception of being “broken”, negative impact on career; not knowing which resources to use and lack of confidence in available resources.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: Loss of Privacy or Confidentiality, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Behavioral Health
    Fort Polk
    readiness
    Social Work Month
    BJACH

