Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day One

Sgt. Jaden Draper and MWD Rezi, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day one of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023. The first day of the competition is focused on preparing the handlers for the upcoming medical lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874874
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-NJ170-932
|Filename:
|DOD_109481925
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|PROVO, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
