Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jaden Draper and MWD Rezi, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day one of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023. The first day of the competition is focused on preparing the handlers for the upcoming medical lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874874
    VIRIN: 230228-A-NJ170-932
    Filename: DOD_109481925
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: PROVO, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day One, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    handlers
    16th Military Police Brigade
    MEDCOM
    belgian malinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT