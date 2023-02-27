President Biden Delivers Remarks on Protecting Americans’ Access to Affordable Health Care.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874873
|Filename:
|DOD_109481913
|Length:
|00:35:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Protecting Americans’ Access to Affordable Health Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT