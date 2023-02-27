The footage contains B-Roll of the North American Aersopace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Alternate Joint Operation Center in the Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874871
|VIRIN:
|230224-D-NE677-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109481880
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM AJOC B-Roll, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
