    Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Dr. Celeste Wallander and Joint Staff Director for Operations Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II address the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense on Ukraine during an oversight hearing.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Length: 01:58:37
    Location: DC, US

