Lucky Peak Dam

The project includes the dam, Lucky Peak Lake, federally owned lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and operational and recreational facilities. The project provides flood risk management, fish and wildlife habitat, irrigation and recreation. Since 1961, more than $2.37 billion in potential flood damages have been prevented.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874867
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-LQ420-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481834
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BOISE IDAHO, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT