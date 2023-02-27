Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lucky Peak Dam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE IDAHO, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The project includes the dam, Lucky Peak Lake, federally owned lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and operational and recreational facilities. The project provides flood risk management, fish and wildlife habitat, irrigation and recreation. Since 1961, more than $2.37 billion in potential flood damages have been prevented.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874867
    VIRIN: 230228-A-LQ420-001
    Filename: DOD_109481834
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BOISE IDAHO, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    NWW
    Boise Idaho
    Lucky Peak Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT