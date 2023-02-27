Lucky Peak Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The project includes the dam, Lucky Peak Lake, federally owned lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and operational and recreational facilities. The project provides flood risk management, fish and wildlife habitat, irrigation and recreation. Since 1961, more than $2.37 billion in potential flood damages have been prevented.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year.