Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Lucky Peak

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary, and spotlighting each project throughout the year. Joyce Dunning retired NWW Supervisor of the Natural Resource Management Branch, talks about the Lucky Peak Project and her time there.



    LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
    =================================================
    This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
    on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
    one Single Use for this Registered Project.

    Item Title: Inspiring Innovation
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/inspiring-innovation-RHVCYUM
    Item ID: RHVCYUM
    Author Username: Adigold
    Licensee: Audrey Gossett
    Registered Project Name: HuntingPSA
    License Date: October 19th, 2020
    Item License Code: JBNSUVHD2P

    The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End
    Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues
    for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).

    For any queries related to this document or license please contact
    Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

    Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)
    PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia
    ==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874866
    VIRIN: 230228-N-ER662-814
    Filename: DOD_109481825
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boise
    NWW
    75th Anniversary
    Walla Walla District
    Lucky Peak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT