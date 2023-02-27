Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing

Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven, and Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones address the House Armed Services Committee on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Department of Defense and service members during a military personnel hearing.
