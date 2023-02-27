Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Martin Retirement Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Colonel Richard Martin retirement ceremony at the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on February 24, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874854
    VIRIN: 230228-A-NF979-950
    Filename: DOD_109481453
    Length: 00:56:30
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

