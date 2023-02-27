PFC Medical Training

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts prolonged field care, Feb. 28, 2023, Fort Bragg, N.C.
The 2SFAB sends small teams of advisors to Africa. There they work with allies and partners on a variety of skills and techniques to support future peace-keeping missions.
Prolonged field care training is important to know and be able to do effectively, P.F.C. is used when a casualty is waiting to be evacuated out of a threat zone or when simply just waiting for evac. In order to keep said casualty alive and stable one needs to be able to monitor and help that casualty when needed.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874850
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-FM722-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481363
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
