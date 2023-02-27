PFC Medical Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts prolonged field care, Feb. 28, 2023, Fort Bragg, N.C.



The 2SFAB sends small teams of advisors to Africa. There they work with allies and partners on a variety of skills and techniques to support future peace-keeping missions.



Prolonged field care training is important to know and be able to do effectively, P.F.C. is used when a casualty is waiting to be evacuated out of a threat zone or when simply just waiting for evac. In order to keep said casualty alive and stable one needs to be able to monitor and help that casualty when needed.