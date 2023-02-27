Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFC Medical Training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Pfc. Austin Robertson 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts prolonged field care, Feb. 28, 2023, Fort Bragg, N.C.

    The 2SFAB sends small teams of advisors to Africa. There they work with allies and partners on a variety of skills and techniques to support future peace-keeping missions.

    Prolonged field care training is important to know and be able to do effectively, P.F.C. is used when a casualty is waiting to be evacuated out of a threat zone or when simply just waiting for evac. In order to keep said casualty alive and stable one needs to be able to monitor and help that casualty when needed.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Fort Bragg
    SFAB
    SETAF
    2SFAB

