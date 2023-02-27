The Finnish Puukko Knife Explained

“Tools of the trade” - Meet Sgt. P. Kemppanen, a Finnish Army Reservist who shares his cold weather knowledge with U.S. Troops who are currently participating in Arctic Forge 2023 in Finland.
A sheath knife (or ‘puukko’, as they are called in Finland) is an essential instrument for those people who love the outdoors and the puukko can often serve as first aid in the wilderness and in moments of danger, the puukko can act as an ice-pick, cut through a rope or strap, or cut wood for a fire. The puukko has a rich tradition in Finland and has served the people all the way back to ancient times. Even now graduates from the Finnish Military Academy are given a puukko as a memento.
