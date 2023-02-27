Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Finnish Puukko Knife Explained

    FINLAND

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    “Tools of the trade” - Meet Sgt. P. Kemppanen, a Finnish Army Reservist who shares his cold weather knowledge with U.S. Troops who are currently participating in Arctic Forge 2023 in Finland.

    A sheath knife (or ‘puukko’, as they are called in Finland) is an essential instrument for those people who love the outdoors and the puukko can often serve as first aid in the wilderness and in moments of danger, the puukko can act as an ice-pick, cut through a rope or strap, or cut wood for a fire. The puukko has a rich tradition in Finland and has served the people all the way back to ancient times. Even now graduates from the Finnish Military Academy are given a puukko as a memento.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FI

    TAGS

    Virginia National Guard
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    ArcticForge
    The Finnish Army

