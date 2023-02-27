Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Forge 2023 Reel

    FINLAND

    02.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Ski Sprints ⛷

    Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:13
    Location: FI

