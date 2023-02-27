U.S. Air Force Airmen, family and friends celebrate the 2022 Desert Lightning Team annual awards in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2023. Airmen and civilian employees were presented their awards by U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874842
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-AL288-1887
|Filename:
|DOD_109481253
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, 2022 Desert Lightning Team annual awards, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
