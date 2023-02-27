Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Desert Lightning Team annual awards

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, family and friends celebrate the 2022 Desert Lightning Team annual awards in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2023. Airmen and civilian employees were presented their awards by U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874842
    VIRIN: 230217-F-AL288-1887
    Filename: DOD_109481253
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Desert Lightning Team annual awards, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Desert Lightning Team
    DMAFB
    DLT
    2022 annual awards

