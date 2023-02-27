Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 CNGB Biathlon Championships Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Highlight video of the 2023 Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships held at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Feb. 17-22, Jericho, Vt. (National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)

    Results:

    Men's Novice Classic Sprint Race:
    1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island
    2nd: Joshua Jorgensen - Washington
    3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado
    Men's Open Class Sprint Race:
    1st: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
    2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont
    3rd: Jordan Theisen - Vermont
    Men's Masterclass Sprint Race:
    1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah
    2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont
    3rd: Brian Letourneau - Vermont
    Women's Novice Class Sprint Race:
    1st: Maria Harral - California
    2nd: Cathleen McIntyre - Montana
    3rd: Abigail Trono - Vermont
    Women's Open Class Sprint Race:
    1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont
    2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
    3rd: Christine Smith - Idaho
    Women's Master Class Sprint Race:
    1st: Erin Graham - Vermont
    2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska
    3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado
    Men's Novice Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island National Guard
    2nd: Eric Gustafson - Washington
    3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado
    Men's Open Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Jake Ellingson - Minnesota
    2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont
    3rd: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
    Men's Master Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah
    2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont
    3rd: Derek Lindberg - Minnesota
    Women's Novice Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Maria Harral - California National Guard
    2nd: Abigail Trono - Vermont
    3rd: Kristy Harrison - Oregon
    Women's Open Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont
    2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
    3rd: Hannah Murray - Minnesota
    Women's Master Class Pursuit Race:
    1st: Erin Graham - Vermont
    2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska
    3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado National Guard
    Men's Team Relay Race:
    1st: Vermont: Jordan Thiesen, Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Vladislav Kapustin.
    2nd: Minnesota: Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg, Jared Becker, Jake Ellingson.
    3rd: New Hampshire: Bryce Murdick, Christopher Parent, Rob Burnham, Thomas Echelberger.
    Women's Team Relay Race:
    1st: Minnesota: Shawna Thieschafer, Jackie Thieschafer, Samantha Hall.
    2nd: Vermont: Erin Graham, Zoe Noble, Abigail Trono.
    3rd: Montana: Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre, Delyssia Atkinson.
    Men's Team Patrol Race:
    1st: Vermont: Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Jordan Theisen, Vladislav Kapustin.
    2nd: Minnesota: Carter Eich, Jared Becker, Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg.
    3rd: New Hampshire: Christopher Parent, Thomas Echelberger, Bryce Murdick, Jacob Engelhardt.
    Women's Patrol Race:
    1st: Vermont: Lillian Eastman, Erin Graham, Zoe Noble.
    2nd: Minnesota: Samantha Hall, Shawna Thieschafer, Hannah Murray.
    3rd: Montana: Delyssia Atkinson, Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre.
    Team Award (Combines Patrol & Relay Results):
    Men's:
    1st: Vermont National Guard
    2nd: Minnesota National Guard
    3rd: New Hampshire National Guard
    Women's:
    1st: Minnesota National Guard
    2nd: Vermont National Guard
    3rd: Montana National Guard
    The Kort Plantenberg Trophy Awarded Annually To the State that demonstrates the highest level of proficiency:
    2023 Winners: Minnesota National Guard
    The 2023 ALL GUARD TEAM:
    Eli Nielsen - Vermont
    Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
    Jake Ellingson - Minnesota
    Jordan Theisen - Vermont
    Thomas Echelberger - New Hampshire
    Duncan Douglas - Utah National Guard
    Hunter Zupko - Minnesota
    Jesse Downs - Vermont
    Matthew Ahrndt - Wyoming National Guard
    Derek Lindberg - Minnesota
    Brian Letourneau - Vermont
    Joshua Warmbold - North Dakota National Guard
    Jared Becker - Minnesota
    Kyle Roe - Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department
    Travis Kulp - Alaska National Guard
    Zoe Noble - Vermont
    Erin Graham - Vermont
    Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
    Tracey Dooley - Alaska
    Christine Smith - Idaho National Guard
    National Guard I Chief of the National Guard Bureau I National Guard Biathlon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874836
    VIRIN: 230223-A-LM216-465
    Filename: DOD_109481226
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CNGB Biathlon Championships Highlight Video, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oregon
    vermont
    cngb
    biathlon
    national guard
    soldierathletes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT