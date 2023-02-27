2023 CNGB Biathlon Championships Highlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlight video of the 2023 Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships held at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Feb. 17-22, Jericho, Vt. (National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)



Results:



Men's Novice Classic Sprint Race:

1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island

2nd: Joshua Jorgensen - Washington

3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado

Men's Open Class Sprint Race:

1st: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont

2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont

3rd: Jordan Theisen - Vermont

Men's Masterclass Sprint Race:

1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah

2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont

3rd: Brian Letourneau - Vermont

Women's Novice Class Sprint Race:

1st: Maria Harral - California

2nd: Cathleen McIntyre - Montana

3rd: Abigail Trono - Vermont

Women's Open Class Sprint Race:

1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont

2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota

3rd: Christine Smith - Idaho

Women's Master Class Sprint Race:

1st: Erin Graham - Vermont

2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska

3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado

Men's Novice Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island National Guard

2nd: Eric Gustafson - Washington

3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado

Men's Open Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Jake Ellingson - Minnesota

2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont

3rd: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont

Men's Master Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah

2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont

3rd: Derek Lindberg - Minnesota

Women's Novice Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Maria Harral - California National Guard

2nd: Abigail Trono - Vermont

3rd: Kristy Harrison - Oregon

Women's Open Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont

2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota

3rd: Hannah Murray - Minnesota

Women's Master Class Pursuit Race:

1st: Erin Graham - Vermont

2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska

3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado National Guard

Men's Team Relay Race:

1st: Vermont: Jordan Thiesen, Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Vladislav Kapustin.

2nd: Minnesota: Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg, Jared Becker, Jake Ellingson.

3rd: New Hampshire: Bryce Murdick, Christopher Parent, Rob Burnham, Thomas Echelberger.

Women's Team Relay Race:

1st: Minnesota: Shawna Thieschafer, Jackie Thieschafer, Samantha Hall.

2nd: Vermont: Erin Graham, Zoe Noble, Abigail Trono.

3rd: Montana: Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre, Delyssia Atkinson.

Men's Team Patrol Race:

1st: Vermont: Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Jordan Theisen, Vladislav Kapustin.

2nd: Minnesota: Carter Eich, Jared Becker, Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg.

3rd: New Hampshire: Christopher Parent, Thomas Echelberger, Bryce Murdick, Jacob Engelhardt.

Women's Patrol Race:

1st: Vermont: Lillian Eastman, Erin Graham, Zoe Noble.

2nd: Minnesota: Samantha Hall, Shawna Thieschafer, Hannah Murray.

3rd: Montana: Delyssia Atkinson, Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre.

Team Award (Combines Patrol & Relay Results):

Men's:

1st: Vermont National Guard

2nd: Minnesota National Guard

3rd: New Hampshire National Guard

Women's:

1st: Minnesota National Guard

2nd: Vermont National Guard

3rd: Montana National Guard

The Kort Plantenberg Trophy Awarded Annually To the State that demonstrates the highest level of proficiency:

2023 Winners: Minnesota National Guard

The 2023 ALL GUARD TEAM:

Eli Nielsen - Vermont

Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont

Jake Ellingson - Minnesota

Jordan Theisen - Vermont

Thomas Echelberger - New Hampshire

Duncan Douglas - Utah National Guard

Hunter Zupko - Minnesota

Jesse Downs - Vermont

Matthew Ahrndt - Wyoming National Guard

Derek Lindberg - Minnesota

Brian Letourneau - Vermont

Joshua Warmbold - North Dakota National Guard

Jared Becker - Minnesota

Kyle Roe - Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department

Travis Kulp - Alaska National Guard

Zoe Noble - Vermont

Erin Graham - Vermont

Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota

Tracey Dooley - Alaska

Christine Smith - Idaho National Guard

National Guard I Chief of the National Guard Bureau I National Guard Biathlon