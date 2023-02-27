2023 CNGB Biathlon Championships Highlight Video

Highlight video of the 2023 Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships held at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Feb. 17-22, Jericho, Vt. (National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)
Results:
Men's Novice Classic Sprint Race:
1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island
2nd: Joshua Jorgensen - Washington
3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado
Men's Open Class Sprint Race:
1st: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont
3rd: Jordan Theisen - Vermont
Men's Masterclass Sprint Race:
1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah
2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont
3rd: Brian Letourneau - Vermont
Women's Novice Class Sprint Race:
1st: Maria Harral - California
2nd: Cathleen McIntyre - Montana
3rd: Abigail Trono - Vermont
Women's Open Class Sprint Race:
1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont
2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
3rd: Christine Smith - Idaho
Women's Master Class Sprint Race:
1st: Erin Graham - Vermont
2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska
3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado
Men's Novice Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Tom Morini - Rhode Island National Guard
2nd: Eric Gustafson - Washington
3rd: Jacob Coogan - Colorado
Men's Open Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Jake Ellingson - Minnesota
2nd: Eli Nielsen - Vermont
3rd: Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
Men's Master Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Duncan Douglas - Utah
2nd: Jesse Downs - Vermont
3rd: Derek Lindberg - Minnesota
Women's Novice Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Maria Harral - California National Guard
2nd: Abigail Trono - Vermont
3rd: Kristy Harrison - Oregon
Women's Open Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Zoe Noble - Vermont
2nd: Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
3rd: Hannah Murray - Minnesota
Women's Master Class Pursuit Race:
1st: Erin Graham - Vermont
2nd: Tracey Dooley - Alaska
3rd: Lisl LeFevre - Colorado National Guard
Men's Team Relay Race:
1st: Vermont: Jordan Thiesen, Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Vladislav Kapustin.
2nd: Minnesota: Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg, Jared Becker, Jake Ellingson.
3rd: New Hampshire: Bryce Murdick, Christopher Parent, Rob Burnham, Thomas Echelberger.
Women's Team Relay Race:
1st: Minnesota: Shawna Thieschafer, Jackie Thieschafer, Samantha Hall.
2nd: Vermont: Erin Graham, Zoe Noble, Abigail Trono.
3rd: Montana: Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre, Delyssia Atkinson.
Men's Team Patrol Race:
1st: Vermont: Brian Letourneau, Jesse Downs, Jordan Theisen, Vladislav Kapustin.
2nd: Minnesota: Carter Eich, Jared Becker, Hunter Zupko, Derek Lindberg.
3rd: New Hampshire: Christopher Parent, Thomas Echelberger, Bryce Murdick, Jacob Engelhardt.
Women's Patrol Race:
1st: Vermont: Lillian Eastman, Erin Graham, Zoe Noble.
2nd: Minnesota: Samantha Hall, Shawna Thieschafer, Hannah Murray.
3rd: Montana: Delyssia Atkinson, Erin Tummel, Cathleen McIntyre.
Team Award (Combines Patrol & Relay Results):
Men's:
1st: Vermont National Guard
2nd: Minnesota National Guard
3rd: New Hampshire National Guard
Women's:
1st: Minnesota National Guard
2nd: Vermont National Guard
3rd: Montana National Guard
The Kort Plantenberg Trophy Awarded Annually To the State that demonstrates the highest level of proficiency:
2023 Winners: Minnesota National Guard
The 2023 ALL GUARD TEAM:
Eli Nielsen - Vermont
Vladislav Kapustin - Vermont
Jake Ellingson - Minnesota
Jordan Theisen - Vermont
Thomas Echelberger - New Hampshire
Duncan Douglas - Utah National Guard
Hunter Zupko - Minnesota
Jesse Downs - Vermont
Matthew Ahrndt - Wyoming National Guard
Derek Lindberg - Minnesota
Brian Letourneau - Vermont
Joshua Warmbold - North Dakota National Guard
Jared Becker - Minnesota
Kyle Roe - Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department
Travis Kulp - Alaska National Guard
Zoe Noble - Vermont
Erin Graham - Vermont
Shawna Thieschafer - Minnesota
Tracey Dooley - Alaska
Christine Smith - Idaho National Guard
This work, 2023 CNGB Biathlon Championships Highlight Video, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
