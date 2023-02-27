Senior Enlisted Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Marine Corps Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James A. Honea, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman address the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies on the quality of life during an oversight hearing.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874829
|Filename:
|DOD_109481166
|Length:
|02:18:01
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
