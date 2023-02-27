Senior Enlisted Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Marine Corps Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James A. Honea, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman address the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies on the quality of life during an oversight hearing.