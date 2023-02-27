Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Defense Leaders Speak at Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Marine Corps Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James A. Honea, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman address the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies on the quality of life during an oversight hearing.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874829
    Filename: DOD_109481166
    Length: 02:18:01
    Location: DC, US

