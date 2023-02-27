Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US 3rd Division Sustainment Soldiers ship vehicles to Middle East

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army equipment assigned to A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division is boarded onto a vessel for deployment to the Middle East from the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 19 through 25, 2023. The equipment was shipped ahead of the company's deployment to provide sustainment support as part of a multinational force committed to deter malign influence, violent extremist organizations and state adversaries across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874822
    VIRIN: 230125-A-DP764-683
    Filename: DOD_109481065
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    vessel
    port
    middle east
    deployment
    outload

