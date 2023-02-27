US 3rd Division Sustainment Soldiers ship vehicles to Middle East

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874822" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army equipment assigned to A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division is boarded onto a vessel for deployment to the Middle East from the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 19 through 25, 2023. The equipment was shipped ahead of the company's deployment to provide sustainment support as part of a multinational force committed to deter malign influence, violent extremist organizations and state adversaries across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)