U.S. Army equipment assigned to A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division is boarded onto a vessel for deployment to the Middle East from the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 19 through 25, 2023. The equipment was shipped ahead of the company's deployment to provide sustainment support as part of a multinational force committed to deter malign influence, violent extremist organizations and state adversaries across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874822
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-DP764-683
|Filename:
|DOD_109481065
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US 3rd Division Sustainment Soldiers ship vehicles to Middle East, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
