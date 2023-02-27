Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st DET / 104th BEB (BRIGADE ENG BATTALLION) Landing of the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone 02-27 Feb 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers of the 1st DET / 104th BEB (BRIGADE ENG BATTALLION) are landing the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone. After it’s flight over the Fort Dix, NJ Range Complex. (Video taken by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874819
    VIRIN: 230227-O-BC272-116
    Filename: DOD_109481009
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st DET / 104th BEB (BRIGADE ENG BATTALLION) Landing of the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone 02-27 Feb 2023, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Landing of the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone

