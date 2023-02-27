US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

U.S. Army equipment assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division is boarded onto a vessel for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe on Feb. 16, 2023, to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874814
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-DP764-039
|Filename:
|DOD_109480939
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
