    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division say farewell to family and friends as they deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874813
    VIRIN: 230216-A-FW799-809
    Filename: DOD_109480937
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    This work, US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    families
    sustainment
    deploy
    europe
    farewell

