U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division say farewell to family and friends as they deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. Capt. Chris McDonald, commander of the 258th MCT, describes the unit’s mission and Pfc. Jan Duran, a transportation management coordinator, and his spouse, Carla Medina, describe their feelings as the Soldiers prepare to board a bus for departure.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874812
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-FW799-688
|Filename:
|DOD_109480936
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army's 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
