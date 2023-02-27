U.S. Army participated in the 105th annual Estonian Independence Day parade, Fe. 24, 2023 at Freedom Square in Tallinn Estonia.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874797
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-EP658-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109480655
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army marches in Estonian Independence Day Parade, by PV1 Jason Klaer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT