    U.S. Army marches in Estonian Independence Day Parade

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Pvt. Jason Klaer 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army participated in the 105th annual Estonian Independence Day parade, Fe. 24, 2023 at Freedom Square in Tallinn Estonia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874797
    VIRIN: 230224-A-EP658-3001
    Filename: DOD_109480655
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TALLINN, EE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army marches in Estonian Independence Day Parade, by PV1 Jason Klaer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

