    2nd MLG sworn in by Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group are sworn in by Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va., February 23, 2023. Since the release of Talent Management 2030, the Marine Corps has taken significant steps to invest in and retain the best Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874795
    VIRIN: 230223-M-NZ953-1001
    Filename: DOD_109480608
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Liberia
    Female Marine
    Drill Instructor
    ACMC

