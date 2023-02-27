U.S. Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group are sworn in by Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va., February 23, 2023. Since the release of Talent Management 2030, the Marine Corps has taken significant steps to invest in and retain the best Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874795
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-NZ953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109480608
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG sworn in by Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT