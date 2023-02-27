Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shooting and Wheelchair Rugby Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We wrapped up air pistol and air rifle shooting competition yesterday with some exciting moments including a Gold medalist who came up from 5th place, ending with a perfect final shot. Wheelchair rugby was as exciting as one would expect with Air Force athletes putting in the work needed to make it to the final match.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874790
    VIRIN: 230227-O-OR487-248
    PIN: 230227
    Filename: DOD_109480585
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting and Wheelchair Rugby Competition, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

