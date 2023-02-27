We wrapped up air pistol and air rifle shooting competition yesterday with some exciting moments including a Gold medalist who came up from 5th place, ending with a perfect final shot. Wheelchair rugby was as exciting as one would expect with Air Force athletes putting in the work needed to make it to the final match.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874790
|VIRIN:
|230227-O-OR487-248
|PIN:
|230227
|Filename:
|DOD_109480585
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shooting and Wheelchair Rugby Competition, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
