    Ready Eagle

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A large scale training exercise designed to prepare members of the 355th Medical Group and the on-base emergency response personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874783
    VIRIN: 230217-F-CQ965-1001
    Filename: DOD_109480492
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

