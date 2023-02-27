Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Strong and Ready Teams training event

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    A Building Strong and Ready Teams event was held by the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command's Chaplain's office, February 25-26, 2023, at Fort Meade, Maryland, to increase resiliency in Soldiers. The training builds on techniques that strengthen relationships for couples to co-workers and builds on one's interpersonal skills.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874781
    VIRIN: 230226-A-BU909-001
    Filename: DOD_109480455
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    Building Strong and Ready Teams

