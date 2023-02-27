Building Strong and Ready Teams training event

A Building Strong and Ready Teams event was held by the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command's Chaplain's office, February 25-26, 2023, at Fort Meade, Maryland, to increase resiliency in Soldiers. The training builds on techniques that strengthen relationships for couples to co-workers and builds on one's interpersonal skills.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
