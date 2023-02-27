Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, talk about the Community Commons project at Spangdahlem Air Base.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:00
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Commander's Corner, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    AFN Spangdahlem

