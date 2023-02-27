Master Sgt. Melissa Shropshire discusses what black history means to her and her family legacy in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 08:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|874769
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-JR812-036
|Filename:
|DOD_109480278
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Master Sgt. Melissa Shropshire's thoughts on black history, by MAJ Tyler Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT