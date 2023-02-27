Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Melissa Shropshire's thoughts on black history

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Maj. Tyler Mitchell 

    83RD United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center

    Master Sgt. Melissa Shropshire discusses what black history means to her and her family legacy in the United States Army.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 08:02
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    US Army Reserve
    US ARMY
    Black History Month. 83rd USARRTC
    83d

