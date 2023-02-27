Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Aid for the People of Türkiye Pt. 2

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), are operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. European Commanders part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874763
    VIRIN: 230213-M-GU107-1991
    Filename: DOD_109480255
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

