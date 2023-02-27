Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Station #2 Live Fire Training

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Fire Station #2 Fire Chief Robert Duncan and Petty Officer First Class Juan Coello of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia speak on the importance of the Live Fire Training Drill involving the Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874750
    VIRIN: 230223-N-MQ781-009
    Filename: DOD_109480100
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    #diegogarcia #firesafety #livefire

