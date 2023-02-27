Fire Station #2 Live Fire Training

Fire Station #2 Fire Chief Robert Duncan and Petty Officer First Class Juan Coello of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia speak on the importance of the Live Fire Training Drill involving the Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Training Device. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 03:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874750
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-MQ781-009
|Filename:
|DOD_109480100
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
