Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Katryn Kroeker, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on MWR activities and facilities available for Sailors onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katryn Kroeker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 02:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874743
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109480054
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GEODSS Detachment Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT