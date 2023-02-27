Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron refueled three U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, and two F-15C aircraft assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, over the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman alexander Merchak)