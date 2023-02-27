U.S. Airmen from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron refueled three U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, and two F-15C aircraft assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, over the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874739
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109480015
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|VIC, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
