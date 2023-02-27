Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon

    VIC, AUSTRALIA

    02.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron refueled three U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, and two F-15C aircraft assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, over the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman alexander Merchak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874739
    VIRIN: 230225-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_109480015
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: VIC, AU

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Refuel
    660th AMXS
    6th ARS
    9th ARS

