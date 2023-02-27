AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Combat Arms

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Dula, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCOIC, runs the CATM class on Kunsan Air Base Feb. 24, 2023. During the class Airmen review the parts that make up the firearms and take a practical test on their ability to aim and fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|02.24.2023
|02.28.2023 01:22
|Video Productions
|874738
|230224-F-HV886-5001
|DOD_109479998
|00:01:00
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
