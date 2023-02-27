Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Combat Arms

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Dula, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCOIC, runs the CATM class on Kunsan Air Base Feb. 24, 2023. During the class Airmen review the parts that make up the firearms and take a practical test on their ability to aim and fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874738
    VIRIN: 230224-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109479998
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    TAGS

    South Korea
    firearms
    CATM
    readiness
    Kunsan AB

