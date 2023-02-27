AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Combat Arms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Dula, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCOIC, runs the CATM class on Kunsan Air Base Feb. 24, 2023. During the class Airmen review the parts that make up the firearms and take a practical test on their ability to aim and fire weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)