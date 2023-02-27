Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Leadership Forum – Leading the Wolf Pack

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Former 8th Fighter Wing Commanders and Command Chiefs visited Kunsan Air Base as part of the inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum, Feb. 23-24, 2023. In this video, former Wolfs and Wolf Chiefs provide insight on their experience leading the Wolf Pack, its mission and what has changed since their departure.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:19
    Location: 26, KR

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Leadership
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf
    Wolf Leadership Forum
    Grow the Pack

