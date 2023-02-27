Former 8th Fighter Wing Commanders and Command Chiefs visited Kunsan Air Base as part of the inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum, Feb. 23-24, 2023. In this video, former Wolfs and Wolf Chiefs provide insight on their experience leading the Wolf Pack, its mission and what has changed since their departure.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 01:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874735
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109479959
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Leadership Forum – Leading the Wolf Pack, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
