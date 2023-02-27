Maj Gen Kincaid Portrait Story (clean)

Masafumi Nakamine, the son of Okinawan Painter, Yasuteru Nakamine tells the story of his father’s friendship with U.S. Air Force Maj Gen Alvan Kincaid, at the Onna Village Culture and Information Center, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. In 1949, Nakamine painted a portrait of Kincaid; in return, Kincaid helped to develop water infrastructure for Onna Village. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer).
