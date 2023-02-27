Maj Gen Kincaid Portrait Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    Masafumi Nakamine, the son of Okinawan Painter, Yasuteru Nakamine tells the story of his father’s friendship with U.S. Air Force Maj Gen Alvan Kincaid, at the Onna Village Culture and Information Center, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. In 1949, Nakamine painted a portrait of Kincaid; in return, Kincaid helped to develop water infrastructure for Onna Village. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer).

