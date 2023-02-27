Maj Gen Kincaid Portrait Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Masafumi Nakamine, the son of Okinawan Painter, Yasuteru Nakamine tells the story of his father’s friendship with U.S. Air Force Maj Gen Alvan Kincaid, at the Onna Village Culture and Information Center, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. In 1949, Nakamine painted a portrait of Kincaid; in return, Kincaid helped to develop water infrastructure for Onna Village. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer).