Andersen AFB's mission, vision and priorities 2023

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, has updated mission, vision and priorities, for projecting air power in the coming year, Feb. 28, 2023. This change emphasizes the primary competitive advantage and capabilities airpower projecting from the Forward Edge provides to the Pacific area of responsibility and to joint operations.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)