Contractors move World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy, Part VII

Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., move a World War II-era building in the 1600 block on the cantonment area Feb. 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractors are relocating and repairing four barracks buildings that are currently located in the 1600 block to alternate locations in the 1700 and 1800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history a barracks building was moved like this. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
02.24.2023
02.27.2023
B-Roll
|874721
|230224-A-OK556-844
|DOD_109479570
|00:01:31
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
