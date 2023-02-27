Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors move World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy, Part VII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., move a World War II-era building in the 1600 block on the cantonment area Feb. 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractors are relocating and repairing four barracks buildings that are currently located in the 1600 block to alternate locations in the 1700 and 1800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history a barracks building was moved like this. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874721
    VIRIN: 230224-A-OK556-844
    Filename: DOD_109479570
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors move World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy, Part VII, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    World War II-era barracks move
    building movers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT