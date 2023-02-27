The Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB 201) returns to homeport in Honolulu after a mission in the Pacific to deter illegal fishing and support partner nation’s sovereignty as part of Operation Blue Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 18:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874718
|VIRIN:
|230227-G-UE432-1058
|Filename:
|DOD_109479553
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Juniper returns to homeport after a 43-day patrol, by PO3 David Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT