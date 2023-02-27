Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Juniper returns to homeport after a 43-day patrol

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB 201) returns to homeport in Honolulu after a mission in the Pacific to deter illegal fishing and support partner nation’s sovereignty as part of Operation Blue Pacific.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874718
    VIRIN: 230227-G-UE432-1058
    Filename: DOD_109479553
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    USCG
    District 14
    USCGC Juniper
    Operation Blue Pacific

