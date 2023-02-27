Anna Kaiser, an educator from Mosinee, WI, reflects on her experience during the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from February 6 - February 10 aboard various Marine Corps Installations such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874709
|VIRIN:
|230224-M-UR704-623
|Filename:
|DOD_109479414
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Educators' Workshop February 2023 - Short, by Sgt Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
