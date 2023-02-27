Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps collects data with annual snow surveys

    FOREST LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    William Long, hydrologic technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, talks about the process for snow surveys that are completed in the region.

    The teams are taking the surveys to assist Corps of Engineers’ water management officials in determining how much water is contained within the snowpack this year. This information is shared with other agencies, such as the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and helps determine what steps can be taken to reduce flood risks across the region.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874705
    VIRIN: 230227-A-AB038-0400
    Filename: DOD_109479354
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FOREST LAKE, MN, US 

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    water management
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    snow surveys

