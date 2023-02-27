William Long, hydrologic technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, talks about the process for snow surveys that are completed in the region.
The teams are taking the surveys to assist Corps of Engineers’ water management officials in determining how much water is contained within the snowpack this year. This information is shared with other agencies, such as the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and helps determine what steps can be taken to reduce flood risks across the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874705
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-AB038-0400
|Filename:
|DOD_109479354
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FOREST LAKE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps collects data with annual snow surveys, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT