Corps collects data with annual snow surveys

William Long, hydrologic technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, talks about the process for snow surveys that are completed in the region.



The teams are taking the surveys to assist Corps of Engineers’ water management officials in determining how much water is contained within the snowpack this year. This information is shared with other agencies, such as the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and helps determine what steps can be taken to reduce flood risks across the region.