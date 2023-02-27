Pfc. Samuel Russo describes experience in Command Recruiting Program

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samuel Russo, a student at the Aviation Maintenance Squadron One (AMS-1) Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG), describes his experience on the Command Recruiting Program at the Marine Aircrew Student Detachment on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. Russo was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his support to Recruiting Substation Tyler, Recruiting Station Dallas. While participating in the Permissive Recruiter Assistant Program, Russo successfully referred three qualified applicants to the Delayed Entry Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)
Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 15:57
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
Hometown:
|BULLARD, TX, US
