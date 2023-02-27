U.S. Marine recognized for success in Command Recruiting Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samuel Russo, a student at the Aviation Maintenance Squadron One (AMS-1) Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG), is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the Marine Aircrew Student Detachment on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. Russo was awarded for his support to Recruiting Substation Tyler, Recruiting Station Dallas. While participating in the Permissive Recruiter Assistant Program, Russo successfully referred three qualified applicants to the Delayed Entry Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)