    U.S. Marine recognized for success in Command Recruiting Program

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samuel Russo, a student at the Aviation Maintenance Squadron One (AMS-1) Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG), is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the Marine Aircrew Student Detachment on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. Russo was awarded for his support to Recruiting Substation Tyler, Recruiting Station Dallas. While participating in the Permissive Recruiter Assistant Program, Russo successfully referred three qualified applicants to the Delayed Entry Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874697
    VIRIN: 230223-M-DI318-1001
    Filename: DOD_109479306
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: BULLARD, TX, US

