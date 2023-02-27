B-Roll AMO TAB Hoist Rescue 2.24.23

A stranded hiker was rescued on February 24, 2023, by an aircrew from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations. The Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 aircrew to the Huachuca Mountains. Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputies had been searching but were unable to find an Australian national who became stuck in mountainous terrain in freezing temperatures the day before.
