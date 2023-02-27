B-Roll AMO TAB Hoist Rescue 2.24.23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A stranded hiker was rescued on February 24, 2023, by an aircrew from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations. The Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 aircrew to the Huachuca Mountains. Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputies had been searching but were unable to find an Australian national who became stuck in mountainous terrain in freezing temperatures the day before.

Video by CBP Air and Marine Operations.