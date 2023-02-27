Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educators' Workshop February 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Educators from Recruiting Station (RS) Chicago, RS Twin Cities, RS Milwaukee and RS Indianapolis, experience the week long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from February 6 - February 10 aboard various Marine Corps Installations such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874694
    VIRIN: 230224-M-UR704-856
    Filename: DOD_109479276
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    boot camp
    educators workshop
    educators
    ews

