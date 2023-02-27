Educators' Workshop February 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Educators from Recruiting Station (RS) Chicago, RS Twin Cities, RS Milwaukee and RS Indianapolis, experience the week long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from February 6 - February 10 aboard various Marine Corps Installations such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)