    Forward Tiger 23

    SAN ISIDRO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron participated in exercise Forward Tiger 23.Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874692
    VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-286
    Filename: DOD_109479262
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Tiger 23, by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forward Tiger 23
    ACCLeadWing23

